Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $314.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.01 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

