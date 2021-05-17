Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

