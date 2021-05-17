Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 34,306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VEU stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

