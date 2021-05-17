Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 5,895 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in AON by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $254.24 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.63.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

