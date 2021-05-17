Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 6,040 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

