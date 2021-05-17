Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 6,097 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $42,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

