Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 11,919 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.81 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

