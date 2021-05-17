Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 44,871 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,871 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $54,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $55.21 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

