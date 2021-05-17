Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 61,874 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,874 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 129,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.88 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.