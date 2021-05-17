Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,718 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $198.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.03 and a 200 day moving average of $198.77. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

