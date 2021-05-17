Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $150.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

