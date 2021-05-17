Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.98

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.98 and last traded at $124.87, with a volume of 2925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935 over the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

