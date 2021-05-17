Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading 11.1% Higher

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.08. 47,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,691,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth about $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Curis by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499,636 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Curis by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

