Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading 11.1% Higher

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.08. 47,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,691,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 3.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth about $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Curis by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499,636 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Curis by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
