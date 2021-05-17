Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $589.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report sales of $589.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $583.00 million and the highest is $594.90 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $127.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,357.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $90,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

