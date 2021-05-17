CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $270.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $270.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00077422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00078349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00321051 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012623 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00039745 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,947,117 coins and its circulating supply is 136,947,117 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.