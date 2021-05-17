cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $6,822.90 or 0.15419244 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $68.23 million and $467,166.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

