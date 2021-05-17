CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of CVB Financial worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CVBF opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

