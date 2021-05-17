CVCoin (CVN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $106,045.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $106,045.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.00467915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00228519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.91 or 0.01314675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00043243 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

