CWV Chain (CWV) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $27,741.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00087967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.10 or 0.00460405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00228033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.64 or 0.01283230 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00041887 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

