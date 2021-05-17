CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0212

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.86 or 0.00666368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00077162 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,491.15 or 1.00546724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00048919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00191597 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010019 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

