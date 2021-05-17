CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.