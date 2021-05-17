D and Z Media Acquisition (NYSE:DNZ) Shares Down 1.4%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. 2,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 56,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNZ. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $725,000.

D and Z Media Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:DNZ)

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

