DAEX Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $49,540.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00085850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01244774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00115416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00062108 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.