Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,998 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $123.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.