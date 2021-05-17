Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,236 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $119.61 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

