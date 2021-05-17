Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,927 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 109.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $166.62 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

