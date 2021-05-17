Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,830 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after acquiring an additional 917,853 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,484,000 after acquiring an additional 915,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

