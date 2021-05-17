Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 84,882 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 84,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.22. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

