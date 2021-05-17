Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $80,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after purchasing an additional 738,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 653,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

