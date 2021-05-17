Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6,235.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after buying an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Incyte by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

