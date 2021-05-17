Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Seagen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Seagen by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,369 shares of company stock worth $12,015,841. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average is $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

