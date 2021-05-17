Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 533.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,816 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 574.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 569,654 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,070.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

Shares of EDU opened at $12.20 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

