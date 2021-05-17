Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $117.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.56. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $269,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,990 shares in the company, valued at $48,246,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

