Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,434 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $423,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,002,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $231.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.66 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.