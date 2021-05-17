Daniel J. Taylor Sells 5,992 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 933,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

