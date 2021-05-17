Daniel W. Terpsma Sells 4,000 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TCF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 604,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,296. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.
TCF Financial Company Profile
TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.