Daniel W. Terpsma Sells 4,000 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TCF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 604,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,296. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TCF Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TCF Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TCF Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

