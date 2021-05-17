Daniels&Tansey LLP Purchases 10,966 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.4% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.74. The company had a trading volume of 320,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,640. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $268.34 and a 1-year high of $388.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

