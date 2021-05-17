Daniels&Tansey LLP Purchases 8,864 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 9.4% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,300,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,215. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.