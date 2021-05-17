DAOstack Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $10.80 million and $157,652.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,008.70 or 0.99924850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00194042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004542 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

