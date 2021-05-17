Datawallet Market Cap Hits $191,885.01 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $191,885.01 and $8,097.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00084927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $532.80 or 0.01237617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00114945 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.