Datum (DAT) Price Down 34.6% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Datum has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $123,681.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datum has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00086801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.13 or 0.01335051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00116338 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

