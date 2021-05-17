DATx (DATX) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, DATx has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $283,608.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00084904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01231928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00064671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00115109 BTC.

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

