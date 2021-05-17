DAV Coin (DAV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.44 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $3.18 million and $4.44 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.19 or 0.00676724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,900.30 or 1.00218738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00049185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00185139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010007 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.