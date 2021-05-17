DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,293 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of DaVita worth $36,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 34.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.06. 2,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

