DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Reaches $952,474.12

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $952,474.12 and $23,218.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011950 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013426 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

