DEAPcoin (DEP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.95 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.54 million and $3.95 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00085300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.54 or 0.01302673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116289 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,193,340,518 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

