Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $355.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $335.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.74 and a 200 day moving average of $308.21. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $353.70.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

