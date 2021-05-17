Deeper Network 1-Day Volume Hits $4.81 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $37.80 million and $4.81 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00454221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00229746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01290631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.