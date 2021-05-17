DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Tops $18.78 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001852 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and $18,796.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00046363 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,491,765 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

