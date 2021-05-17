DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $1.19 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.00442886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00228913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $601.57 or 0.01346028 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042427 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,139,785 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

